Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $354,000 in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $27.21 on Friday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.52.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

