Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,640 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 154.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $30.47.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $586.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.44 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

