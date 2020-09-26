Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 4,200 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,819,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,648,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

