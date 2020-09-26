Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 4,200 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,819,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,648,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $346,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc.
Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $346,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc.
Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in CorVel Co.
Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in CorVel Co.
The Hackett Group, Inc. Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP
The Hackett Group, Inc. Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP
Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $349,000 in MSA Safety Inc
Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $349,000 in MSA Safety Inc
Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Domtar Corp
Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Domtar Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report