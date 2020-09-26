Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 584,215 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 584,215 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 128,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 200.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,089.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.48.

ENLC stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.67.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.