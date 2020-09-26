Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $42,000 in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,497,000 after buying an additional 875,414 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,870,000 after buying an additional 489,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,767,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,506,000 after buying an additional 567,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,876,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,506,000 after buying an additional 503,017 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Zynga by 172.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $2,271,871.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,437 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

