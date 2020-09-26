Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) & ANGI Homeservices (OTCMKTS:ANGI) Financial Review

Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) and ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Balincan USA and ANGI Homeservices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balincan USA 0 0 0 0 N/A ANGI Homeservices 0 4 13 0 2.76

ANGI Homeservices has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.36%. Given ANGI Homeservices’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ANGI Homeservices is more favorable than Balincan USA.

Risk and Volatility

Balincan USA has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANGI Homeservices has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Balincan USA and ANGI Homeservices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A ANGI Homeservices 1.55% 1.65% 1.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Balincan USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Balincan USA and ANGI Homeservices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ANGI Homeservices $1.33 billion 3.84 $34.83 million $0.07 146.86

ANGI Homeservices has higher revenue and earnings than Balincan USA.

Summary

ANGI Homeservices beats Balincan USA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Balincan USA Company Profile

Balincan USA, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform. Its e-commerce platform sells beauty products to affluent female consumers utilizing its Â’promotion trio' of WeChat, Apps, and videos on smartphones in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Moqizone Holding Corp. and changed its name to Balincan USA, Inc. in August 2015 to reflect its ongoing business operations. Balincan USA, Inc. is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc. operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals. The company also owns and operates Angie's List, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through an online directory of service professionals in various service categories; and provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for connecting individuals looking for household services, primarily cleaning and handyman services; mHelpDesk and CraftJack service brands; HomeStars, a home services platform; and home services online marketplaces, including Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, Instapro, and MyHammer. The company was formerly known as Halo TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to ANGI Homeservices Inc. in May 2017. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

