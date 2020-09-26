Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Selecta Biosciences worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 20,179.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 161,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SELB. ValuEngine lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). As a group, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.