Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 84,666 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 126.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,666 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $12,676,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,890,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,269 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,505,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 792,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,421,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 676,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $10.20 on Friday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

