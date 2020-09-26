5,238 Shares in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

OPI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of OPI opened at $20.42 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $984.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.