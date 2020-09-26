Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $357,000 in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of Lakeland Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $493.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

