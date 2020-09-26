Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,962 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Genpact by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Genpact by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Genpact by 46.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 208,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 66,229 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter valued at $7,934,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

NYSE:G opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.03 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

