M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth approximately $37,057,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after buying an additional 796,773 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 125.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,006,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 558,981 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 284.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 305,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $8,125,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,129,737.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,492.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,940,239.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,771 shares of company stock worth $38,604,311. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

