Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.09% of Barrett Business Services worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 27.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

BBSI opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $774,380.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

