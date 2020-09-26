Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Trading 8% Higher

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) traded up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. 885,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,276,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Drive Shack by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 59,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,192 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 324,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.
About Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.
