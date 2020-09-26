Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Trading 8% Higher

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) traded up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. 885,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,276,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Drive Shack by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 59,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,192 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 324,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.