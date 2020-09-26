BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 9.1%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 609,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 930,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

BBAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 23.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 335,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,177 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 1,664.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 12.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 62.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 127,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

