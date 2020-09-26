BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Up 9.1%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 609,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 930,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
BBAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)
BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.
