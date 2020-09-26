Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Up 10%

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 20,693,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 16,870,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

ONTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Laidlaw lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial cut Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $51.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

