Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,863 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Mueller Industries worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 978.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 160.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of MLI opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $500.17 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

