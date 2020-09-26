Jane Street Group LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 789.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 215,048 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SD opened at $1.66 on Friday. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.50.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.30. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 376.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

