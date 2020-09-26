Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 59,688 Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,688 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,138 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 185,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,059 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Hoenlein acquired 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,006. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

FBIO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of FBIO opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

