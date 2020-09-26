Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,240 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 956.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Covetrus by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Covetrus stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Covetrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.72.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

