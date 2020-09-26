Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,964 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Washington Prime Group worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 628.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,983,556 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 794.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 993,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 882,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,850 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 706,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 425,770 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPG. Compass Point began coverage on Washington Prime Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Washington Prime Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

