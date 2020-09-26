Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $45,000 in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $513,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,074,000 after buying an additional 93,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. WesBanco Inc has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.