Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 462,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPX. ValuEngine downgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities lowered WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

WPX Energy stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

