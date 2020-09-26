Man Group plc Sells 6,119 Shares of Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.31% of Fonar worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FONR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fonar by 182,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fonar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Fonar by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fonar by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fonar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

FONR stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Fonar Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

