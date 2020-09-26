Man Group plc Has $450,000 Position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 133.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Molecular Templates worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 442,504 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 12.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. Molecular Templates Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTEM. BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

