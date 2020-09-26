Man Group plc Buys Shares of 25,323 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Aramark by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,894,000 after acquiring an additional 203,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aramark by 215.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 1.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Aramark by 10.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 670,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in Aramark by 83.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of ARMK opened at $26.64 on Friday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

