Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 22,806 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Silgan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 51,911 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.