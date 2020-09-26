Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Lantheus worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lantheus by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,783.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.12 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

