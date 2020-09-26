Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $19.47 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

