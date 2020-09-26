American International Group Inc. Has $96,000 Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,039,000 after purchasing an additional 628,250 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 531,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after buying an additional 105,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,792,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,927,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.22.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

