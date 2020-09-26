Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Mobileiron worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mobileiron by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOBL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In other news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $733,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Mobileiron Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

