Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Position Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 627,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of PAGP opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.