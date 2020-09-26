Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of Front Yard Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RESI. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $21,761,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth $13,408,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth $12,590,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 8,389.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth $8,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Front Yard Residential stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.56. Front Yard Residential Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. Analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $1,453,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

