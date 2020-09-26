Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $361,000 in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 481,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,980,000 after purchasing an additional 180,073 shares in the last quarter.

QTS stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.35 and a beta of 0.48.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $790,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,026.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $163,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $724,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

