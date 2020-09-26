5,020 Shares in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

PAC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NYSE PAC opened at $77.52 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.