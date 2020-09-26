Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $381,000 in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 96,846.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 495.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,523 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,300,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROX opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 3.08. Tronox Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

