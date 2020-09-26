Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,091.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,700 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCSC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $482.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

