Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 3,631 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cardtronics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cardtronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardtronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 59,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $867.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.57. Cardtronics PLC has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CATM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

