Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 89.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE MD opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

