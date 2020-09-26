Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $373,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 86.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $377.83 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total value of $1,424,074.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,365.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.