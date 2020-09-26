Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,249 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $5.35 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $439.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BPFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

