Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 85,888 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,888 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.23% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 675,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $59,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,526 shares in the company, valued at $767,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.