Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Radian Group by 416.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,577 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 602,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RDN opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

