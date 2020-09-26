Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,501 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 163.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,627 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 62.7% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,635 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,857,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $176,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,297 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

