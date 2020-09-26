Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $194.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

