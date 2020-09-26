Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 7,523 Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,523 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.36.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

