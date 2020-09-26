Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $385,000 Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.16% of Abeona Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 338,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,665,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,139 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $157.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

