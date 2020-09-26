Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,523 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRS. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at $9,886,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 46.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 1,469,190 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at $3,573,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,039,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 538,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

ATRS opened at $2.69 on Friday. Antares Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.