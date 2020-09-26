Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $373,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in IDEX by 131.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in IDEX by 24.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

IDEX stock opened at $179.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $188.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares in the company, valued at $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $459,139.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

