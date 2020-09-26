Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,254 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

PFG stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

